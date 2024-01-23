Teagasc has again highlighted the issue of seed availability as the factor that will drive tillage planning in 2024.

Ireland’s spring barley area normally increases after a wet autumn. However, with seed supply tight this year, growers are being urged to plan their planting options carefully and to consider all options.

Trials carried out by Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), have confirmed that bona fide winter wheat varieties can be sown-out successfully through to the middle of February.

However the following points should be noted.

Yields achieved will be closer to spring wheat rather than winter wheat. As a consequence, seed rate should be similar to spring wheat.

Vernalisation is not an issue for winter wheat varieties sown up to mid-February, but harvest date will be later than spring wheat.

Graham is more suitable variety than KWS Dawsum as it is earlier maturing. In addition, crop inputs need to be tailored based on expected yield, especially nitrogen.

Advertisement

Also winter wheat varieties should not be planted in March.

Beans

Teagasc research shows there is no significant yield difference between establishment methods for beans. However, direct drill methods offer savings over plough/one pass.

Growers should aim to establish 30 plants/m².

There are a number of crop management options, the implementation of which will help to achieve high yields of beans.

Firstly, farmers should choose a high fertility site with medium/heavy soil. Crops should be planted early. Plant early in February/March.

April crops can be successful but the associated risks are higher.

Soil pH should be greater than 6.5. In addition, all seed should be tested. DAFM-certified seed ensures ascochyta levels are less than 1% and that seed is free from stem nematode.

Advertisement

Finally, farmers should use pre-emergence herbicides, as post-emergence options are very limited.

Crop rotation in tillage land

As part of the new conditionality criteria, farms with a tillage area greater than 10ha must implement a crop rotation.

At least two different crops must be sown at parcel level over a four-year cycle – 2023 counted as year one.

So at least two different crops are required within an arable parcel from 2023 to 2026.

According to Teagasc, no derogation has been granted for crop diversification for 2024. Therefore farmers must comply with crop diversification (two/three-crop rule) this year.

Prioritise premium crops

Teagasc is confirming that the likes of malting barley, seed crops, plus equine, gluten-free and food grade oats command a premium.

As a result, the sowing of these should take precedence over feed crops.