William Purves Funeral Directors in Scotland has unveiled a custom-made Land Rover Defender hearse for families and funeral directors to hire.

The family-owned funeral firm, which is headquartered in Edinburgh, added the Defender 130 to its fleet following a complete refurbishment by independent Land Rover specialists Engine 710.

The Land Rover Defender hearse is the first of its kind in Scotland, and William Purves Funeral Directors expects it to become a favourite among regular users and life-long fans of the vehicle.

Engine 710 created a custom-made deck low enough to allow coffins, floral tributes and other decoration to be on full display. Images: William Purves Funeral Directors

The rear door has been engineered to open beyond the 90 degrees to facilitate the easy loading and removal of coffins.

Optimill hinges and LED lights are some of the additions featured on the five-door station wagon, along with features typically found in hearses such as discreet drawers for Orders of Service or umbrellas.

‘One-of-a-kind Defender hearse’

Director at Engine 710, Doug MacDowall, said the company is proud to present this “one-of-a-kind Defender hearse”.

“This project was about reimagining the traditional Defender as a high-quality hearse, while not compromising the integrity of the Land Rover brand,” he said.

“Built together with Andrew from William Purves, our specialist team of engineers were able to remodel the vehicle using original, specialist parts.”

Demand for more personalised funerals has grown in recent years, as families seek to commemorate their lost loved ones with unique, personal touches, William Purves Funeral Directors said.

Unusual funeral transportation is just one of the ways to present an element of individuality to the ceremony.

Director of William Purves, Andrew Purves, said: “Creating this specialised hearse has taken time and attention – it has been a labour of love – and we are now very pleased to offer our customers this classic vehicle for their final journey.

“For five generations, William Purves has helped countless bereaved families say goodbye in a way that is personal and significant to them.

“Funerals reflect a life lived, so whether that’s asking guests to wear a particular colour, share a dram of whisky at a graveside, or travel in the Defender Hearse, we support families to create bespoke celebrations for their final farewells.”