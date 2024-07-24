The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) should “prioritise” the issues that it is responsible for in-house, such as the payment schedule for various schemes to support farmers, Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny has urged.

Deputy Kenny, who today (Wednesday, July 24) welcomed his appointment to the agriculture portfolio, told Agriland that he believes that “farmers have been let down big time” by DAFM in relation to payment delays and the “absence of clarity around a lot of the schemes”.

“It is nobody else’s faut – there’s a lot issues around all the schemes and this is an in-house issue for the Department of Agriculture on payments, it is not a weather issue.

“There are other things that are outside of its control and are more difficult or may be market-related issues and I absolutely respect and understand that, but the matters that can be dealt with by the department should be prioritised and they should get it right,” the Sligo-Leitrim TD said.

Deputy Kenny said it is important that the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue urgently addresses ongoing concerns around key schemes for farmers.

“We need to see the basics delivered in farming and agriculture – which includes fair and timely payment of schemes farmers participate in.

“All too often, I have seen farmers across my own community or other parts of rural Ireland participating in departmental or EU schemes that are exceptionally unreliable. This needs to change.



“Issues with the unreliability of schemes, the increase in production costs, and the inability to get a fair price for their produce has led many to leave the sector, or for their children to make the decision not to take over the family farm,” he added.

Deputy Kenny

According to the new Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture it is a sector he knows well because he “lives in and represents the rural, border region”.

Deputy Kenny added: “Before entering politics, I had worked in the horticulture sector for some time growing mushrooms, and advising those across rural areas on establishing their own horticulture businesses”.

He said today that “agriculture has been the lifeblood” of rural communities but that regional investment is needed “to ensure the survival of the rural economy and the family farm”.

“The establishment of a Commission on the Future of Family Farming is something I am committed to.

“This would give that voice to our farming families where they can bring forward proposals aimed at sustaining their farms into the future,” Deputy Kenny added.



