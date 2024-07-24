A review of the Rural Social Scheme (RSS) has recommended that it be expanded to include people engaged in farming or fishing who are not the holder of a herd number or fishing licence but who have a ‘defined’ connection to the farming/fishing enterprise.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien, today (Wednesday, July 24) announced the publication of the review.

The announcement coincided with a visit by Minister O’Brien to the South West Mayo Partnership Company to view first-hand some of the work that is undertaken on the scheme.

The RSS is an income support scheme that provides part-time employment opportunities for farmers who receive specific social welfare payments.

There are almost 3,000 people currently participating in the RSS, with a budget of €52 million for 2024.

The purpose of the review was to examine the role of the RSS, its ongoing relevance to the changing landscape, the funding and resourcing required along with the appropriate governance/management arrangements.

The ministers outlined that the review has been wide ranging and examined all aspects of the scheme including its rationale, societal impact and sustainability.

The RSS review was informed by an extensive consultation process, including participants, supervisors, implementing bodies and project sponsors, as well as government departments and industry representative bodies.

This review utilised trend analysis, a survey, public consultation and in-person workshop events to gain the perspective of all stakeholders and the general public.

Key findings of review

Key findings from the review include:

The RSS provides an important social inclusion and income support function for low-income farmers and fisherpersons;

The RSS delivers key community services including the maintenance of sporting facilities, community recreation areas and way-marked walking routes to rural communities;

Declining participation since 2019 is causing a concern that rural communities may be left without key community services.

The report includes 19 recommendations to address the sustainability of the RSS to continue to provide income support, social inclusion, and service delivery in rural communities.

Another recommendation was to consider undertaking a pilot scheme of 250 places available to ‘rural dwellers’ over 50 years of age on a social welfare payment.

Commenting on the launch of the RSS Review, Minister Humphreys said:

“As Minister for both Social Protection and Rural and Community Development, I recognise the vital role and the societal benefits that the Rural Social Scheme plays in local communities right across the country.

“The RSS supports a range of vital local services such as meals on wheels, the maintenance and upkeep of local amenities and other important work in our communities.

“The review considered the important role the RSS scheme has played in making it possible for people on low-income to remain in farming and fishing while contributing to their communities.

“This interconnectedness, between the farming and fishing activity and the local communities has a real value. The outcomes of the review will provide additional flexibility to local schemes and improve the experience of RSS participants, both now and into the future,” Minister Humphreys added.

She added that she and her colleague Minister O’Brien are prepared to implement the recommendations from the review immediately.

Minister O’Brien commented: “I initiated the review of the RSS because I wanted to help ensure the long-term future of the scheme.

“Over recent years, I have visited several RSS schemes in different counties and it is important to acknowledge the important role and valuable opportunities that the RSS has provided since 2004 to participants and the role they play in supporting the delivery of key services to our local communities across the country.

“The level of response to this review is a good indication of the esteem in which the scheme is held in rural communities.

“It also highlighted the increase in the quality of RSS workers lives through increased income security, the importance in terms of tackling social inclusion and rural isolation and also the value of flexible hours of work thus ensuring that farming and fishing activities are sustained,” he added.

Conditions of scheme

The Rural Social Scheme was launched in May 2004 to provide financial support to eligible low-income farmers and fisherpersons in receipt of certain long-term social welfare payments while also enabling them to use their skills to provide services to benefit rural communities.

The work undertaken on the RSS is mainly to support local community, voluntary and not-for-profit organisations, as long as it does not displace existing services or employment.

Communities in turn benefit from the skills and talents of local farmers and fishers since they can be easily adapted to most tasks.

There are 3,350 participant places plus 139 supervisor places available on the scheme.

The RSS is delivered through 37 Local Development Companies and Údarás Na Gaeltachta. These are also known as Implementing Bodies (IBs).

Participation is by voluntary self-selection and is dependent on the availability of vacancies in the relevant area. Participants work for 19.5 hours a week.