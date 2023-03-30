The Irish Simmental Cattle Society hosted its Premier Show and Sale at Roscommon Mart on Saturday, March 25.

The purchasers of the three top-priced animals at the Simmental sale were all cattle breeders based in Scotland and are no strangers to Irish Simmental society sales.

All three Scottish buyers have purchased numerous Simmental stock bulls at the society’s sales before and are return customers.

Taking the top price on the day was a bull exhibited by John Tuohy, Whitegate, Co. Galway.

The bull Coose Nebraska P was awarded the Senior Champion title before going on to sell for the top price on the day of €16,200.

This August 2021-born bull is out of a homebred sire Coose Lincoln ET and homebred Curaheen Evolution P dam Coose Lauren P.

Securing the top-priced bull was M. and R. Durno and sons from Banffshire, Scotland where he will join the Auchorachan Herd. The 19-month-old bull was purchased online via the LSL platform.

Commenting on the purchase, buyer Michael Durno said he was “extremely pleased to have secured the bull” and added: “This bull ticks all the boxes and has a great pedigree. The added advantage is the fact that he is heterozygous polled”.

Tasked with judging the cattle on the day was Jonny Hazelton from the Ranfurly Herd, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone and the auctioneer was Roscommon man Tom Cox.

Advertisement

Exhibiting the Junior Champion bull was Fergal Doherty from Carrigart, Co. Donegal with his 13-month-old bull Bighill Parker ET. Bighill Parker ET sold for €8,400

Sired by Curaheen Warrior, this young bull was out of the Delfur Decider-sired homebred dam Bighill Honey Pie.

Parker ET was sold for the second-highest price of the day which was €8,400 and will join the Islavale Herd in Keith, Scotland run by the Stronach Family.

Next up at €5,500 was Glanville Phoenix P, a Sneumgaard Imperator PP-sired bull who is out of an Anatrim Bodybuilder-bred dam Fearna Glamour ET. Glanville Phoenix P sold for €5,500

This 12-month-old bull was sold by Sean Larkin, Kylebrack, Co. Galway and will join the Manor Park herd of Clive Houdley in Lockerbie, Scotland.

The Reserve Senior Champion Clonagh Nevada Sky was exhibited by Garrett Behan, Ballyfin, Co. Laois. The Reserve Senior Champion Clonagh Nevada Sky sold for €4,600 Clonagh Phoenix Fab ET sold for €4,300

Sired by the herds’ senior stockbull Manor Park Hansome, this September 2021-born bull is out of an Omorga Volvo homebred dam Clonagh Happy ET and sold for €4,600.

Moorglen Panda stood as the Reserve Junior Bull Champion for exhibitor Shane Silke, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Moorglen Panda sold for €3,200

Born in February 2022, this Tawley Jaguar-sired bull is out of Moorglen Latte P, a homebred Cairnview Snazzy dam. €3,200 was the selling price of this young bull.

Other notable prices in the bull section included:

Advertisement

€4,300 for Clonagh Phoenix Fab ET exhibited by Garrett Behan, Ballyfin, Co. Laois. The February 2022-born bull was sired by Manor Park Hansome and out of a Banwy T-Rex dam Clonagh Delightfully Fab;

exhibited by Garrett Behan, Ballyfin, Co. Laois. The February 2022-born bull was sired by Manor Park Hansome and out of a Banwy T-Rex dam Clonagh Delightfully Fab; €4,000 to Gerry Neenan, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, for his Glebefarm Tyson-sired bull Fearna Nobleman ET who was born in August 2021 and is out of a Raceview King dam Fearna Vienna;

who was born in August 2021 and is out of a Raceview King dam Fearna Vienna; €4,000 for Rathnashan Norton ET exhibited by Nigel Hogan, Bennekerry, Co. Carlow. Sired by Mullyknock Gallant, this October 2021-born bull is out of a Tiset Darwin dam Curaheen Gilda P ET;

exhibited by Nigel Hogan, Bennekerry, Co. Carlow. Sired by Mullyknock Gallant, this October 2021-born bull is out of a Tiset Darwin dam Curaheen Gilda P ET; €4,000 to Paddy and Elaine Hennelly, Co. Sligo, for Seepa Paco. This 12-month-old bull is sired by Hillcrest Champion and out of Seepa Gem who in turn is sired by Bel Dhu Capercaillie.

A statement from the society described the bull trade as “very positive” and said that while the sale attracted huge interest from overseas buyers, more Irish suckler farmers are also looking at Simmental for the breeds’ strong terminal and maternal traits.

The bull sale seen a 60% clearance with an average sale price of €4,209.

Simmental heifers

In the heifer section, Donegal breeder Roger Gibbons stole the show exhibiting both the Champion and Reserve Champion of the day.

The Overall Heifer Champion was Gortin Nepeta P, a September 2021-born heifer sired by Curaheen Gunshot P and out of Gortin Jennie, a homebred Curaheen Dickens-sired dam. Gortin Nepta P sold for €3,200

The Gibbons family sold this stylish heifer for €3,200.

Selling at €3,000 was the Reserve Champion Gortin Nigella P also for the Gibbons Family. Gortin Nigella P sold for €3,000

Again, sired by Curaheen Gunshot P this November 2021-born heifer is out of a Clonagh Direct Debit Dam Bayview Grace.

Other notable prices from the heifer sale included:

€3,100 for Sunbrae Nora exhibited by Ian Clarke, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo. Sired by Kilbride Farm Escalop, this August 2021-born heifer is out of a Clonagh Direct Debit dam Sunbrae Hilary;

exhibited by Ian Clarke, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo. Sired by Kilbride Farm Escalop, this August 2021-born heifer is out of a Clonagh Direct Debit dam Sunbrae Hilary; €3,000 to John Joe Carroll, Castlerea Co. Roscommon for Fairymount Nebraska , a January 2021-born heifer sired by Fairymount Lexus and out of a Curaheen Earp dam Fairymount Kiki;

, a January 2021-born heifer sired by Fairymount Lexus and out of a Curaheen Earp dam Fairymount Kiki; €2,800 for Eskerhill Naughty Betsy , a Limehill Lieutenant-sired heifer exhibited by Eddie Cronin, Balla, Co. Mayo. This September 2021-born heifer is out of a Clonagh Frosty King dam Eskerhill Kalmia;

, a Limehill Lieutenant-sired heifer exhibited by Eddie Cronin, Balla, Co. Mayo. This September 2021-born heifer is out of a Clonagh Frosty King dam Eskerhill Kalmia; €2,800 to Mary OHalloran, Chamberlainstown, Co. Tipperary for Bearna-Dhearg Pretty Lilly, a Tisaran Kristofferson ET-sired heifer out of Knockane Lilly Filly by Knockane Jupiter.

There was an 86% clearance rate in the heifer sale and the average heifer sale price was €2,700. The Irish Simmental Cattle Society will host its next sale at GVM Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly on Friday evening, April 28.