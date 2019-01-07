Scattered showers but high pressure to remain this week

High atmospheric pressure will remain over Ireland and continue to bring a lot of dry and fairly calm weather this week.

However, some areas will experience occasional scattered falls of rain, mainly occurring mid-week. Frost will become less likely after Wednesday night.

Drying conditions will be mostly poor due to short spells of sunshine and only light winds. Spells of higher wind are likely to be accompanied by patchy rain and drizzle.

Some opportunities for spraying will arise over the coming week as winds will be generally light, with the exception of today (Monday, January 7), and precipitation will be mostly light.

Most soils are near saturation level. However, due to the drier than normal conditions over the past two weeks, well and moderately drained soils are trafficable.

There is no change expected to this in the coming week.

Today, Monday, will start off a rather cloudy and breezy day. There will be outbreaks of rain across some parts of Ulster and Connacht with heavy bursts of rain locally.

Advertisement

The rain will move south to the rest of Ireland in the afternoon but will reduce to scattered showers as it progresses.

There will be a few sunny spells this afternoon across the west and north, but temperatures will turn cooler later in the evening. The afternoon will be relatively mild with highest temperatures of 9° to 11°.

Tonight will be cold and calm with some frost patches developing in areas.

Light rain or drizzle is possible, but weather will largely remain dry. Lowest temperatures will range from 0° to 6°.

Tomorrow

Any frost patches will clear early tomorrow, Tuesday, to give-way to a generally dry day with some good sunny spells.

Weather will be brightest across the eastern half of the country. light rain will show up along west and southwest coasts.