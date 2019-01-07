January signals the start of tillage events for spring planning

January is a busy month for tillage events as farmers prepare for the season ahead. Planning is essential and these events will provide information on margins, varieties, grain price and different agronomic practices.

An added benefit is that many of these events qualify as Knowledge Transfer (KT) events.

Farmers who are part of a Knowledge Transfer group may attend two national events, which can then be used as attendance for two knowledge transfer meetings.

Teagasc Spring Tillage Seminars

The spring seminars will cover: crop planning and margins; spring cereal varieties and sowing rates; crop nutrition to achieve savings; and integrated pest management (IPM).

Attendees are advised to check with their advisor or KT facilitator before the event to ensure that it is an approved KT event.

Spring tillage seminar dates, times and venues: Silver Springs Hotel, Co. Cork – January 15 at 7:45pm;

Teagasc office, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary – January 16 at 7:45pm;

Munster Arms, Bandon, Co. Cork – January 22 at 7:45pm;

Teagasc office, Navan, Co. Meath – January 22 at 7:45pm;

Clanard Court Hotel, Athy, Co. Kildare – January 23 at 7.45pm;

Ferrycarrig Hotel, Co. Wexford – January 23 at 7:45pm;

Teagasc office, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford – January 24 at 7.45pm;

Mount Wolsey Hotel, Tullow, Co. Carlow – January 24 at 7:45pm;

Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee, Co. Kerry – January 29 at 7:45pm;

Teagasc office, Dundalk, Co. Louth – February 4 at 7:45pm;

Teagasc office, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary – February 4 at 7:45pm;

Kettles Hotel, Swords, Co. Dublin – February 5 at 7:45pm;

Teagasc office, Athenry, Co. Galway – February 5 at 7:45pm;

Teagasc office, Co. Kilkenny – February 6 at 7:45pm;

Teagasc office, Portlaoise, Co. Laois – February 6 at 7:45pm;

Arklow Bay Hotel, Arklow, Co. Wicklow – February 11 at 7:45pm;

Tullamore Court Hotel, Tullamore, Co. Offaly – February 13 at 7:45pm.

Quinns Tillage Conference

Quinns of Baltinglass will hold its tillage conference on Thursday, January 17 in Killashee House Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. This is an approved KT event.

Teagasc National Tillage Conference

The Teagasc National Tillage Conference will be held on Wednesday, January 30 in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co. Kilkenny.