Local traders in and around the east Co. Clare region have one week left to apply to take part in the Scariff Show 2023.

The Scariff Show this year will take place on September 3, and traders have until next Tuesday (August 29) to apply.

According to the Scariff Show Society, the “absolute final cut-off for entries” is 11:59p.m next Tuesday. No entries will be taken on the day of the event.

Traders are asked, where possible, to make their entries online through the society’s website.

Scariff – located on the shore of Lough Derg – has hosted an agricultural show since 1944.

According to the society, this year’s event will be “bigger and better” than 2022, with more events and attractions than last year’s show, which the society said was a success.

“Our 2022 show saw many people return to the show for the first time in years, and had many families attend for the very first time. Feedback was great and we have taken all of that on board to produce an even better event this year,” organisers said.

New elements in the Scariff Show in 2023 will include sheep classes, live music, and cob and coloured pony classes.

The sheep section, a first for the show this year, will have five classes.

The showjumping and horse showing classes will return this year, featuring Connemara ponies, local ponies, and mare and foal classes.

Several of the mare and foal classes have prize funds of €1,000.

The indoor section of the event, meanwhile, will include baking, farm produce, arts and crafts, photography, and several other attractions.

Scariff Show Society said: “The support of the community means everything to us in the success of our annual show, and many will know the show is run in most part by families, many of whom have been involved across generations. This is why our show is a great day out for the whole family.”

This year’s Scariff Show will open to the public from 9:30a.m on September 3.