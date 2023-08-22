The agri-food business, ABP, has been shortlisted for an award in the 2023 Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland.

ABP received its award nomination in the ‘Impact in your Community’ category in the annual awards, organised by Business in the Community.

The awards aim to recognise, reward and celebrate impactful businesses that are taking practical action in their communities.

ABP’s community investment has a particular focus on rural areas and the agricultural sector.

The company has sites in Newry, Lurgan, Dungannon and Lisnaskea, and the investment in these areas extends from supporting the education and skills of young people, to its involvement in the Balmoral Show for the past 25 years.

ABP in the community

ABP’s support for secondary- and third-level education includes the ABP Angus Youth Challenge which opens for entries for 14-15-year-old children again this September.

ABP is also actively planning to enhance its long-standing bursary support of students at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Greenmount and Loughry Campus by offering a scholarship specifically for students of the Sustainable Agriculture Degree.

In addition, ABP provides funding to Reach Mentoring in support of teenagers at risk of dropping out of school.

In May, at the Balmoral Show, ABP replaced its traditional marquee stand with an agricultural building which it donated to the charity, Rural Support, as a raffle prize.

This resulted in £64,000 being raised in six weeks for Rural Support’s bereaved farming family support programme, Life Beyond.

ABP is also a brand sponsor of the HEMS Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, an emergency service which provides a vital lifeline in isolated and rural areas.

2022 award winners

Last year, ABP won the Education Partnership Award at the Responsible Business Awards for the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is an immersive ‘farm-to-fork’ learning experience in food production for teenagers in years 11-12.

Students competed via video submissions and exhibitions for a place on a finalist programme, where finalists won a mini-herd of calves to rear through to beef.

Their project promoted the importance of farming and food production in the UK and examined the beneficial role that agriculture plays in the community.