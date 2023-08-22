Tenders are being sought for contracts worth over €14.7 million to supply dairy goods to the Irish Prison Service and the defence forces.

The Office of Government Procurement published the invitation to submit tenders on the government’s eTenders website yesterday (Sunday, August 20).

According to the accompanying documents, the duration of the contracts will be for a period of two years for the supply of a range of dairy goods, including: milk; cream; yogurts; cheese; butter and spreads.

The contract, which has a combined value of €14.75 million, excluding VAT, is divided into a maximum of five different lots:

Irish Prison Service, Dublin Region – estimated value of €5.94 million, excluding VAT;

Irish Prison Service, Midlands Region – estimated value of €4.09 million, excluding VAT;

Irish Prison Service, Southern Region – estimated value of €1.99 million, excluding VAT;

Irish Prison Service, North West Region – estimated value of €1.44 million, excluding VAT;

Defence forces – nationwide – estimated value of €1.28 million, excluding VAT.

The closing date for the submission of tenders is 1:00p.m on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Tenders

Meanwhile, tenders are also being invited by Bord Bia for services to implement the Food Dudes Healthy Eating Programme.

The award-winning curriculum-linked programme, is developed to encourage children to eat more fresh fruit and vegetables.

To date, over 3,300 primary schools and almost one million pupils have successfully participated in the programme.

The four-year contract, worth an estimated €20 million, excluding VAT, in total, is being offered in six lots.

This includes the provision and distribution of fruit and vegetables; project management at schools; printed material; merchandise; videography and a ‘Food Dudes’ website.

The tenders must be submitted by midday on September 4, 2023.