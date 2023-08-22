As we move though August, grass growth begins to slow and the days get shorter – which are all signs that the housed period isn’t too far off.

Although it should be at least a couple of months before stock needs to be housed, farmers should now start looking at getting their yard ready for winter.

This ensures that once the sheds are needed, everything is ready and there is not a last minute rush to complete jobs.

For now, a slight improvement in the weather means that grazing can continue on farms this autumn – with a focus now on keeping cows at grass for as long as possible.

Repairs

One of the jobs that should be completed before livestock needs to be housed is ensuring that any required repairs are completed.

If any repairs are needed in the shed to cubicles, feed barriers or water troughs, they should be completed over the coming weeks before animals are housed.

Farmers should also check that their scrapers are working correctly and if there are parts look worn or damaged that they are replaced.

Making these repairs when animals are already housed make it much harder to complete.

If you currently believe that no repairs are needed in the shed it is advised that you completed an inspection over the coming weeks to see if any are needed.

Lights

Something that should also be checked is that all lights are working inside sheds and on the outside of shed.

During the winter months lighting is vital to ensure that work can be completed in a safe manner.

The summer has been harsher than normal so it is possible that some of these lights may have become damaged.

If there is currently no light installed on a farm, it is something that should be looked into.

Working on a farm is dangerous as it is – farmers don’t need to to increase this risk further by not having lights in the areas they will be working.

Machinery

Farmers should also complete an inspection of their winter feeding machinery to ensure that they are ready for the winter ahead.

This would include the tractor or tractors/ telehandler used for feeding, feeder wagon or tub and shear grab.

Any equipment that will be needed over the winter feeding period should be checked and any required repairs should be made.

It is vital that these machines remain operational during the winter and if issues can be avoid now they should.

Housed period

Farmers should also start getting any supplies that will be required during the housed period, such as lime for cubicles.

Anything that may, or will be needed when livestock are housed should be organised now rather than waiting until they have been housed.