Bord Bia Bloom visitors will have the opportunity to meet food producers and sample locally produced food and drink at the Love Irish Food ’Meet the Makers’ zone in the ‘Food Village’ this June Bank Holiday weekend.

This year, 31 Love Irish Food member brands, including Keelings, O’Donnell’s crisps and Ballymaloe Foods, will showcase their produce at Ireland’s festival of flowers and food at the Phoenix Park, Dublin, from May 30 to June 3.

Love Irish Food food and drink brands are produced in Ireland using available, local ingredients. These producer members employ over 12,000 people in the food, drink and support industries throughout the country.

Love Irish Food will celebrate its largest representation ever at this year’s event, which also marks its tenth year at Ireland’s food and gardening festival.

Members exhibiting this year at the ’Meet the Makers’ zone in the ‘Food Village’ are:

O’Donnells Crisps;

Keelings;

O’Hanlon Herbs;

Niks Tea;

Wexford Home Preserves;

Lily O’Brien’s;

Nomadic Foods;

BiaSol;

Traditional Cheese Company;

Good4U;

Ballymaloe Foods;

Mama Bear;

Broderick’s Handmade;

Velo Coffee Roasters;

Ór Real Irish Butter, North Cork Creameries;

G’s Gourmet Jams Ltd.;

Lir Chocolates;

Coffee House Lane;

Walshe’s, Veg Out;

Promise Gluten Free;

Insanely Good;

Sussed rapeseed oil;

The Foods of Athenry;

Blanco Niño;

Cuisine de France;

Butlers Chocolate;

Couverture Desserts;

Killowen Farm;

Valentia Island Vermouth;

Rye River Brewing Company;

Legacy Irish Cider.

Commenting on the event, executive director of Love Irish Food, Kieran Rumley said: “We are delighted to be back at Bloom again this year with 31 of our member companies.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to meet with Love Irish Food exhibitors and to sample some of the fantastic Irish food and drink products.”

Launched in 2009, the Love Irish Food logo assures shoppers that a product is manufactured in the Republic of Ireland and that the brand uses ingredients from Ireland, where these are available.

Bloom

Now in its 18th year, the festival expects to welcome more than 100,000 visitors over five days. At the centre of Bord Bia Bloom will be a total of 22 small, medium and large show gardens and feature gardens.

The Food Village will feature almost 100 Irish food and drink companies along with a host of foodie features. Attendees can also enjoy live cookery demonstrations from some of Ireland’s leading chefs.

Across five stages on the 70ac site in Phoenix Park, visitors can also discover tips and tricks on gardening, gastronomy and sustainable living in a series of talks and demonstrations.