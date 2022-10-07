A total of 55 pre-selected pedigree-registered Aberdeen Angus heifers and bulls will be on offer at Thurles Mart this weekend.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association is hosting the show and sale, which it is calling an ‘Autumn Extravaganza’.

The two-day show and sale will combine the association’s premier sale and National Calf Show.

The event is set to take place at Mid-Tipp Mart in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, on Saturday (October 8) and Sunday (October 9). Online bidding will also be avaliable via MartEye.

Ahead of the sale, Agriland, who has partnered with the ‘Autumn Extravaganza’ sale, has profiled the first 10 heifer lots that will be on offer.

The remaining 45 lots on offer at the sale can be viewed on MartEye.

Lot 1

Westellen Flora ET, a rising two-year-old ET in-calf heifer sired by Cheeklaw Eirwyn, will be the first heifer into the ring.

Her dam is Luddenmore Flora J030, whose genetic heritage includes Anyho Rossiter Eric and Netherton Flora B162. This makes her a maternal sister to successful artificial insemination (AI) bull Luddenmore Fionn, who last year produced stock in Ireland to €13,200.

This heifer is due in November to the high-performance bull Rawburn Boss Hogg.

Lot 2

Drumbeera Marlyn Monroe is a heifer sired by the successful stockbull Caulry Nationwide. Her dam is Drumbeera Miss Cheeky U233, whose genetic heritage includes Rawburn Boss Hogg and Friarstown Edition. Lot 2: Drumbeera Marlyn Monroe

This heifer sells in-calf to Cheeklaw Eirwyn and boasts plenty of potential.

Lot 3

Finnis U Jill is a smart January 2021-born in-calf heifer who features a number of high performers in her back pedigree, including Oakchurch Dirk N131, Goulding Extra and Aynho Rossiter Eric. Lot 3: Finnis U Jill

Lot 4

Millbawn Una Chica was born in January 2021. This in-calf heifer was sired by SAV Net Worth 4200 son, Tubridmore Gizmo. Lot 4: Millbawn Una Chica

Featuring Belvin Patriach and Lawsons Ford Bagatelle on the dam’s side, she is sure to breed bulls with easy calving traits. She sells due March 2023 to HW Farghal.

Lot 5

Millbawn Jody X282 is the very first Jody to be released from the Millbawn herd. Her family line has proven itself time and time again. Sired by Retties JFK, her dam is by Rossiter Eric with Auldhouseburn Karlos also featuring on the dam’s side.

Lot 5: Millbawn Jody X282

Jody sells in-calf, due early 2023 to Intelagri Mateo.

Lot 6

Lisnafanna Eileen X055 is described as a thick-set heifer. She was sired by the ever-popular HW Farghal T516. Lot 6: Lisnafanna Eileen X055

With HF Rebel and Rossiter Eric in the back breeding, she has been described by the breeder as “a maternal masterclass”. This heifer sells in-calf to HW Andonis.

Lot 7

Kerins Ulrikemi is an all-Ireland winner sired by Dovea AI bull Lavally Prince, who is out of a full sister to the Irish record priced Lavalley Angie who sold for €31,000. Lot 7: Kerins Ulrikemi

The dam’s sire is equally as impressive as she was out of a Luddenmore Fionn daughter that goes back to Kerins Kemi, the reserve supreme champion at the 2015 All-Ireland finals.

Lot 8

Gortnalon Lillian X417 offers an opportunity to purchase a direct daughter of Netherton Elsam. This powerful heifer is a multiple prize winner from the summer shows, including being crowned Reserve Champion in Claremorris. Lot 8: Gortnalon Lillian X417

She follows in the footsteps of her dam, who was also shown successfully as a heifer and a young cow.

Lot 9

Drumbeera Brigid X275 is described by its breeders as “a summer show stunner”.

This February 2021-born heifer is sired by Caulry Nationwide, a bull from the Ellen Erica line. Lot 9: Drumbeera Brigid X275

Her pedigree also features heavy hitters such as Rossiter Eric, Abberton Eminem and Nightingale Papa. This powerful heifer sells in-calf to HF Alcatraz.

Lot 10

Luddenmore Fleur X483 is a February 2021-born heifer that boasts lineage to a number of the top breeding bulls in the UK over the past decade. Lot 10: Luddenmore Fleur X483

Double-bred to Nightingale Proud Jake, her grandam is a maternal sister to Luddenmore Fort Worth, who was champion at Balmoral show in 2015.

Finishing the sale on Saturday, seven champion bulls will be offered. These lots include both club calf champions and reserves, the all-Ireland junior champion and Tullamore male champion.

As a further incentive for buyers, purchasers of the two top-priced bulls on the day will receive €500 back due to the sponsorship of Angus Beef Ireland.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association will also sponsor two €500 vouchers for the purchasers of the two top-priced heifers.