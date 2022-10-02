A total of 55 pre-selected pedigree-registered Aberdeen Angus heifers and bulls will be on offer at Thurles Mart on Saturday (October 8).

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association is hosting the show and sale, which it is calling an ‘Autumn Extravaganza’.

The event is set to take place at Mid-Tipp Mart in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, over the weekend of Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9.

The two-day show and sale will combine the associations’ premier sale and the National Calf Show.

Heading off the event on the Saturday will be the Genetic Excellence Premier sale.

This sale consists of 55 pre-selected red and black Angus lots and included in the catalogue is a number of high-end show winners from throughout the summer.

The sale will see a draft consignment of Angus progeny from the famous Liss Aberdeen Angus herd of John and Sean McEnroe. Lot 29: DULAGUE RED BEAUTY X314 Lot 31: TARA PUSSYCAT DOLL X828 Lot 36: MERCURY EVENING TINGE Y882

This herd dates back to 1953 and is one of the oldest Angus prefixes registered in Ireland. The 95-cow herd is rooted in the guiding principle of producing cattle that meet the commercial reality of the typical beef and dairy consumer.

This year’s draft is the first major offering from the herd since 2008, when its reduction sale smashed records.

Along with topping two of the association’s three spring sales this year, the herd had a clean sweep at summer shows accumulating the overall male, female and supreme titles at the National Livestock show in Tullamore.

In total, the McEnroe family will offer nine select heifers, eight of which sell in-calf.

Finishing the premier, seven champion bulls will be offered for sale. These lots include both club calf champions and reserves, the all-Ireland junior champion and Tullamore male champion.

As further incentive for buyers, purchasers of the two top-priced bulls on the day will receive €500 back due to the sponsorship of Angus Beef Ireland.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association will also sponsor two €500 vouchers for the purchasers of the two top-priced heifers.

Commenting on the sale, the breed secretary of the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association Shane Murphy said: “After visiting all sale lots for pre-sale pictures, I was blown away by the quality on show.

“The catalogue boasts all the best producing family lines in the breed, not just here in Ireland but right across the world.

“Many of the sale entries already have a proven track record on the show scene, while others are sure to breed the next generation of sale toppers. The Premier sale on October 8, is certainly one not to be missed as I don’t think we’ll see a sale with such quality again for some time.”

Animals will be paraded through the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association Facebook page from 1:30p.m on Saturday, for those who cannot be there in person.

Any animals purchased by buyers outside of Ireland will be taken home by the breeder until appropriate testing is complete.

‘Something special‘

All 53 sale lots born on or after January 1, 2021, are automatically entered for the Associations’ National calf show the following day (Sunday, October 9) which will allow the animals’ new owners to show them off.

This calf show boasts a record €10,000 prize fund due to several key sponsors.

In total, 120 of the country’s best Angus cattle will fight it out for the title of AXA Supreme National calf show champion.

Animals that make it to the top of the line in their class will go into sectional championships before the supreme championship. The chosen animal that goes the whole way will then receive a massive €1,000 in prize money.

What makes this show special is that the buyer has the chance to buy a champion on Saturday, show them the next day and within 24 hours recoup investment.

If the animal was a high seller and is awarded the title of supreme champion, it’s a massive €1,500 back into the buyers’ pocket.

Murphy added: “A massive thank you must go to all sponsors and exhibitors who have backed the event from the get-go.

“With the incentive for sale-lot buyers to show the next day to recoup some of their investment, we are hoping to entice more new breeders both young and old to get out showing and see what it’s all about.

“Members of the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association will be on hand to help in any way possible and together we’ll ensure that the Autumn Extravaganza is the Angus event of the year.”

Bidding for the sale will be available via MartEye.