Last week’s sheep kill (week ending September 24) increased on the week before, exceeding 66,000 head.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 66,099 sheep were processed last week, which is an increase of 1,923 head from the week prior.

Spring lamb supplies increased, as did hoggets, however ewe throughput edged back.

Ewe and ram throughput fell below 13,000 head last week to total 12,763 head.

The number of hoggets processed increased by 217 head to 1,211 head, and spring lamb supplies exceeded 52,000 head.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending September 24):

Hoggets: 1,211 head (+217 or +21.83%);

Ewes and rams: 12,763 head (-456 or -3.44%);

Spring lambs: 52,124 head (+2,163 or +4.32%);

Total: 66,099 head (+1,923 or +2.99%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 2,088,967 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 899,097 have been hoggets, 925,842 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (263,914) and a small portion of light lambs (114 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by 132,496 head; 202,295 more hoggets have been processed, while ewe and ram throughput is up on last year’s levels by over 10,700 head.

Spring lamb throughput remains well behind on this time last year by over 80,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending September 24):