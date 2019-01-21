Sale, distribution and use of Roundup product banned in France

French authorities have banned the sale, distribution and use of a Roundup product following a court decision last week.

The French agency for food, environmental and occupational health and safety, ANSES, issued a brief statement on the matter, confirming the decision on Tuesday last (January 15).

The agency explained that the decision to cancel the marketing authorisation of Roundup Pro 360 had been taken by the Lyon Administrative Court.

“ANSES has taken note today of the decision of the Administrative Court of Lyon on the cancellation of the marketing authorization for Roundup Pro 360 and will examine it carefully.

As the decision has immediate effect, the marketing authorization for Roundup Pro 360 is canceled. As a result, the sale, distribution and use of Roundup Pro 360 are prohibited from this day.

In a follow-up statement on social media, ANSES stressed that the ban on the sale and use of the product was effective immediately.

Debate

France was among the countries opposed to granting glyphosate – the key ingredient in the weedkiller – a new EU licence in 2017.

This led to a deadlock in Brussels before a five-year licence was eventually given the green light.

However, the European Parliament voted to back a full ban on glyphosate-based herbicides by December 2022.