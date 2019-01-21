Gardai appeal for info following overnight quad theft

Gardai have appealed for information in relation to a quad stolen from Co. Monaghan in recent days.

The quad in question – a Honda TRX 500 – was stolen on Thursday night last (January 17) from the Emyvale region.

In a statement, Cavan Monaghan Garda Division said: “We are investigating the theft of Honda quad TRX 500 from the Mullaghbryan area of Emyvale (not far from the sports complex) on Thursday night, January 17, between the hours of 8:30pm and 11:00pm.

Did you see anything suspicious that evening or if you have any information that may assist please contact us at Monaghan Garda Station on: 047-77200.

The garda division followed up the appeal with advice for the public regarding machinery theft.

“It is so important to photograph all your valuable equipment and record serial numbers also.

“Please don’t purchase any goods that are offered below market value as by reducing the market we make it harder for criminals to move on their spoils.”

Tractor stolen in Fermanagh

Meanwhile, north of the border, police have put out appeals for information in relation to a stolen John Deere tractor which is believed to have been taken last weekend.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued an appeal over social media.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police in Fermanagh are appealing for information relating to a stolen John Deere 6910 from a yard in Derrylin on Saturday 12, January 2019 at around 9.30pm.”