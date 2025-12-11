Safety message issued as seasonal tractor runs take place across the country

Safety should be prioritised with many tractor runs happening over Christmas, a Fine Gael senator has urged today (Thursday, December 11)

Senator Eileen Lynch said: “The tradition of festive tractor runs bring people together while also raising funds for local charities, but it is important these events are carried out responsibly.”

She highlighted that with increased traffic on the roads in the run-up to Christmas and potentially adverse weather conditions, safety must be considered first and foremost.

“Tractor runs are a wonderful way to celebrate the season and showcase the strong community spirit that exists across rural Ireland," the senator said.

“I’m encouraging all organisers, participants and spectators to take extra care so these events remain enjoyable and safe for everyone.”

She has urged organisers to ensure tractors are properly lit and decorated in ways that do not obstruct the driver's vision, while reminding participants to adhere to speed limits, maintain safe distances and follow garda guidance.

Senator Lynch also stressed the importance of confirming the events are properly insured and approved by relevant authorities, while encouraging communities to keep residents informed of routes and timings to minimise disruption.

She has commended the charitable efforts behind many tractor runs, saying they often raise vital money for local causes.

“The generosity of participants and organisers is remarkable, and I want to see these events continue to thrive," she said.

"By putting safety at the heart of tractor runs, we can ensure they remain a highlight of the festive period in Ireland for years to come.”