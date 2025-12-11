Turnover fell at National Ploughing Association by more than €100,000 during 2024

Latest financial results from the National Ploughing Association of Ireland show the organisation saw a dip in turnover for the 12 months ended January 2025.

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) has reported a turnover of more than €5.9 million for the financial year ended January 31, 2025 compared to over €6.1 million for the year to the end of January 2024.

The directors' latest report and financial statements show that the organisation reported a loss - after tax - of €150,926, a year earlier the NPA had reported a profit for the financial year, after tax, totaling €300,000.

The financial statesments also show that the value of the NPA's total assets fell to over €11.78 million for the 12 months ended January 2025.

This compares to €11.94 million for the year to the end of January 2024

According to the statements the National Ploughing Association made a profit on "disposal of investments" amounting to €234,657 in the financial year ended January 31, 2025.

The accounts for the year to the end of January 2024 show the NPA made a profit on "disposal of investments" amounting to €894,751.

National Ploughing Association

The 93rd National Ploughing Championships was held in Ratheniska in Co. Laois in 2024.

According to the National Ploughing Association a total of 244,000 people attended the three day event in 2024 - this represented an increase of 43,450 visitors when compared to the previous year.

The latest set of financial statements show that the managing director of the association Anna May McHugh and Anna Marie McHugh, assistant managing director of the NPA were two of the 33 people who served as directors.

The average monthly number of employees in the organisation over the financial year ended January 31, 2025 was 16 - down from 19 a year earlier.

According to the NPA its principal activities continues to "be the support and encouragement of agriculture in Ireland".

2026

The National Ploughing Championships is set to return to Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, from September 15th to 17th next year - which will be its second consecutive year at the location.