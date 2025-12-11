New suspected case of bluetongue under investigation in Co. Down

A new suspected case of bluetongue virus is under investigation in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced the emergence of two more suspected bluetongue cases on a third Co. Down farm.

The temporary control zone surveillance has detected the suspect cases in two cows on a farm near Bangor.

Following initial veterinary assessment, based on the proximity of cases, it has been decided that the emergence of the latest suspect case does not require an extension to the temporary control zone.

Testing

DAERA minister Andrew Muir said: “The emergence of another suspect case is disappointing but not surprising given the scale of the surveillance testing that has taken place following the outbreak near Bangor.

“Bluetongue is an unpredictable virus that can be spread rapidly by midges through and between flocks and herds.

"It poses no human health risk or food safety concern but it does impact cloven hoofed animals like cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and alpacas.

"It is, therefore, essential farmers and vets remain vigilant for clinical signs of the disease in the weeks and months ahead, given the impact on animals – particularly sheep."

Chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher added: "We remain hopeful that the winter will limit the ability of midges to further spread the disease."

However, he said: "Keepers who suspect an outbreak should report any symptoms immediately to their vet, local Divisional Veterinary Office or to the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7840."

Given the proximity of these bluetongue cases and the fact that two have been identified as a result of the surveillance testing following the original outbreak, the chief veterinary officer has also decided the two temporary control zones in Co. Down will now be treated as one zone.