DAFM 'actively engaging with' bluetongue vaccine companies

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said that his department is “closely examining the potential role for BTV [bluetongue virus] vaccines to help protect Irish livestock when the higher risk disease transmission period begins in late spring/early summer”.

He also added that his department “is also actively engaging with BTV vaccine companies.”

The minister made the comments in response to Sinn Féin's spokesperson on Agriculture and Food, Deputy Martin Kenny parliamentary question on whether will be licenced and approved for farmers to use given the outbreak of the disease on the island of Ireland.

Deputy Kenny also queried measures the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) are taking to prevent the spread of the virus across the island.

Mitigation measures

Minister Heydon outlined other mitigation measures for dealing with bluetongue.

“My department is undertaking extensive measures to stop the spread of bluetongue virus (BTV) in to Ireland,” he said.

“This includes implementing additional targeted and risk-based BTV surveillance.

“On-farm surveillance blood sampling of cattle and sheep, testing of livestock submitted to Regional Veterinary Laboratories, and sampling of cattle routinely slaughtered at meat plants are all being ramped up.”

Bluetongue and industry stakeholders

The minister added that the department is in communication with relevant stakeholders on this matter.

“My department continues to engage with industry stakeholders, with the most recent meeting taking place on December 4,” he said.

“My department also continues to coordinate with Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in combating this mutual threat.

“Movement of BTV-susceptible animals (cattle, sheep, goats, etc) from Northern Ireland to Ireland is no longer permitted for breeding and production.

“Movements of cattle and sheep directly to slaughter from Northern Ireland to Ireland are currently permitted only where such movements are accompanied by veterinary health certification, are direct and non-stop to the slaughter-plant, and are pre-notified to my department.”

Animal movements

Separately, plans were announced yesterday (Wednesday, December 10) to allow some animal movements in the wake of the recent incursion of bluetongue into Co. Down.

DAERA said this update comes in the context of scientific advice, ongoing surveillance data, and consultation in recent days with authorities and stakeholders in Great Britain.