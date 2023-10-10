The Rural Independents have said that farmers have been “left in crisis” following the budget announcement today (Tuesday, October 10).

The group said that the farming community were “deeply disappointed” that economic “hardships” were overlooked in the budget by the government.

It referenced recent research from Teagasc that outlined that nearly 75% of cattle and sheep enterprises are economically nonviable.

“This alarming statistic paints a grim picture of the current state of Irish agriculture, and there is no indication in today’s budget to reverse this worrisome trend,” the Rural Independents stated.

Some of the key Budget 2024 announcements included €400 tax exemptions for electricity microgeneration and the extension of key tax reliefs.

Advertisement

However the independent group of TDs said that the focus on tax reliefs does not address the issue of declining farm incomes.

“Budget 2024 has failed to recognise the broader economic challenges confronting farmers. It offers no solutions to the urgent necessity of bolstering farm incomes and securing the viability of family farms and the agricultural sector,” the group stated.

Rural Independents

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan said that the budget provided an opportunity for government to “reassert the central and primary role of Irish agriculture” as the “economic heartbeat” of rural Ireland.

But she believes it “failed” the test.

Deputy Nolan said she largely agreed with the initial impressions of farming organisations and that she too felt today’s main political event was “underwhelming and uninspiring”.

Advertisement

“Instead, what we got was more fine talk coupled with a sense that nothing is really going to change in terms of policy or approach. The maintenance of the carbon tax is the perfect example of that,” she said.

Rural Independent TD, Michael Collins, also criticised the carbon tax.

He said that the tax is “burdening” motorists, hauliers, and all those involved in transport and mentioned that this translates into the third fuel price increase in just four months.

“Despite increased spending, primarily through one-time measures, it fails to make any meaningful improvements to public services.

“This budget lacks any concrete measures to address the urgent need for more Gardaí, doctors, nurses, teachers, and social workers,” Deputy Collins said.

The Rural Independents will be proposing amendments to the government’s plan to increase fuel and home heating taxes.