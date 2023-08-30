Ireland and Leinster rugby star Garry Ringrose has partnered with the National Dairy Council (NDC) for a milk promotional campaign.

Ringrose’s image will feature on in-store promotional displays at 103 Tesco outlets around Ireland throughout September and October.

According to NDC, the campaign will promote its guarantee mark, which is based on locally farmed and processed milk, coming from family run dairy farms.

NDC said its aim is to “explore the important contribution of Ireland’s world-class dairy produce in supporting sport stars to make an impact”.

Commenting on the campaign, Ringrose said: “I am proud to be working with NDC as an ambassador and to promote the significant benefits of milk.

“Just as I commit myself to rugby, Irish dairy farmers pour their heart into their land.

“It’s the same commitment and dedication, and this is what makes our dairy produce truly exceptional,” he added.

The rugby international continued: “Eating well is essential and adapting your nutritional intake to your sport is a necessity.”

Tesco Ireland and NDC have been partners for several years at this point, according to Tesco Ireland’s fresh category director John Brennan.

“We’re once again proud to partner with NDC, whose commitment to quality produce and promotion of dairy products in creative ways supports [us] in attracting new customers to the categories,” Brennan said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing this campaign in stores in the coming weeks,” he added.

According to NDC, Ringrose will work with the council on a number of other activities next year.

The announcement of the campaign comes shortly after NDC released the results of its back-to-school survey.

The survey results, announced earlier this month, found that the recommended three servings a day of dairy for children costs an average of 65c.

The survey examined the cost of including a portion of milk, yogurt or cheese in children’s lunch boxes.

This included comparing the prices of dairy products in four Irish supermarkets: Dunnes Stores; Tesco; SuperValu; and Aldi.