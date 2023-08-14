The recommended three servings a day of dairy for children costs an average of 65c, according to a new back-to-school survey.

The survey, carried out by the National Dairy Council (NDC), examined the cost of including a portion of milk, yogurt or cheese in children’s lunch boxes.

This included comparing the prices of dairy products in four Irish supermarkets: Dunnes Stores; Tesco; SuperValu; and Aldi.

The survey found that it costs an average of 21c for a 200ml serving of milk, 14c for a 25g serving of hard cheese, and 30c for a 125g pot of yogurt.

This comes at a time when food price inflation in Ireland is running at more than 10% .

Dairy

The Department of Health’s recommendations for healthy eating includes three servings from the ‘milk, yogurt and cheese’ food group for those aged 5-8 years; with five servings recommended for 9-18 year olds, due to the importance of calcium during this life stage.

“Back to school is one of the most expensive times of the year for parents and, with food prices rising across the board, it has never been more challenging to feed a family affordably whilst also guaranteeing that kids get a healthy balanced diet,” Dr. Mary Harrington, senior nutritionist with NDC, said.

“Our survey of supermarket prices found that the recommended three servings of dairy per day for 5-8 year olds, costs on average €0.65, so putting a dairy product in your child’s lunchbox provides excellent value for money while also packing a real nutritional punch.

“One serving each of milk, yogurt and cheese, provides a wide range of nutrients, including calcium, protein, iodine, phosphorus and B vitamins – all of which play an important role in your kid’s health,” she added.

According to Dr. Harrington a typical packed school lunch should contain: