The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has renewed warnings to road users during the current spell of very cold weather, with weather warnings being again increased and extended.

The RSA said that extreme low temperatures are set to persist, and hazardous conditions such as frost, ice, fog and lying snow will continue to affect roads nationwide.

The RSA has called on road users to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

Even treated surfaces can remain dangerous, particularly as the effectiveness of sanding and gritting is being hampered by rain and sleet showers, the RSA said.

Road users should treat every road as treacherous in the context of widespread black ice.

They should limit their travel to necessary journeys, drive slowly, and allow extra time for travel in order to reduce risks for all and to relieve pressure on emergency services.

The RSA warning comes as a Status Orange low temperature/ice warning has been issued by Met Éireann for all of Munster, all of Connacht, and counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, and Monaghan.

The warning comes into effect from 8:00p.m this evening (Tuesday, January 7) and will remain in place until 10:00a.m tomorrow morning (Wednesday, January 8).

As well as that, the same warning will be in place for all of Leinster, Munster, and Connacht, as well as counties Cavan and Monaghan, from 6:00p.m tomorrow evening to 11:00a.m Thursday (January 9).

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning is still in place for the whole country until 6:00a.m on Friday morning (January 10), with very cold conditions and widespread frost, ice and lying snow, with some patches of freezing fog also.

Road users is areas impacted by the Status Orange warning are advised by the RSA to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on journeys.

Before setting out on journeys drivers should ensure that tyres (including the spare tyre) have thread depths of at least 3mm, and should replace them otherwise. Tyres should also be inflated to the correct pressure.

Headlights and taillights should also all be checked to ensure they are in working order.

Other advice for drivers before beginning their journey includes:

Remove accumulations of snow from the vehicle;

Clear windows and mirrors using a screen scraper and de-icer (but not hot water);

Make sure the windscreen washer system is working and has anti-icing fluid;

Demist the inside of windows thoroughly;

Have sunglasses within reach in case of sun glare;

Check travel conditions along your whole route of travel, and not just where you start from.

While driving, motorists should manoeuvre gently, slow down and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

Drivers should use dipped headlights when visibility is reduced, and use your fog lights if visibility drops below 100m.

Motorists should avoid harsh braking, steering and acceleration; and should use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin.

Other advice motorists should consider includes:

Use a low gear when travelling downhill, especially through bends;

Use brakes when slowing so as to alert drivers behind you;

Watch out for black ice, especially in sheltered/shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls;

If the car slides, try not to panic or jam on the brakes;

A little steering goes a long way.

Drivers should also be aware that it is advisable to carry certain items in their cars, including a high visibility vest, a tow rope, spare bulbs, spare fuel, a shovel, appropriate footwear, a hazard warning triangle, a spare tyre or inflation repair kit, de-icing equipment, and a working torch.

Pedestrians, meanwhile, should also be very cautious. They are reminded that footpaths may not be treated, so they should walk with extreme care.

Pedestrians are also asked to avoid walking in the streets “at all costs if possible”, and should wear bright clothing and/or high visibility material.

Pedestrians are advised that it is not a good idea to go jogging in these conditions.