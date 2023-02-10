A road in Co. Westmeath has now reopened after five sheep were killed by a car in a collision earlier today (Friday, February 10).

Members of the Gardaí, as well as the emergency services, were called to the scene of the incident this morning in the Carrick area of Ballinalack in the north of the county.

The collision occurred at around 4:10a.m this morning.

A number of animals were struck, and five sheep received fatal injuries.

The driver of the car did not report any injuries.

Advertisement

The road is currently open, according to Gardaí.

In a statement, Gardaí confirmed: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision that occurred in the area of Ballinalack, Co. Westmeath at approximately 4:10a.m today, Friday, February 10.

A car collided with a number of livestock in the course of this incident. Five sheep were fatally injured in the collision. The driver of the vehicle did not report any injuries,” the statement added.

In other news related to sheep farming, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has launched its 2023 No Dogs Allowed campaign this week. The aim of the campaign is to urge for action to be taken on dog attacks on sheep.

Speaking at the launch of the event on Wednesday (February 8) , IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “[We] began the campaign in 2021. Unfortunately, the situation has worsened over the last two years.

Advertisement

“Sheep farmers dread the prospect of a call to say there’s been an attack on their flock,” he added.

The IFA president said it was unacceptable that full traceability can be provided for 11 million animals under the care of farmers, but that there is no similar system for dogs.

According to Cullinan, the campaign will continue until meaningful action is taken by both Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.