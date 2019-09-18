Revealed: What was the outcome of the beef protest poll?

The results are in from the AgriLand poll that went live this morning, Wednesday, September 18. Over 1,600 voters have had their say on the beef protests in just over three hours.

A total of 51% believe that the beef protests should be discontinued. 49% disagreed; they believe the protests should continue.

The results of the poll come following the conclusion of the beef negotiations on Sunday, September 15, when all main lobby groups accepted the agreement.

It appears from AgriLand’s ‘flash poll’ that public opinion is split.

The main sticking point on the beef agreement appears to be that base price wasn’t discussed and farmers are concerned that if they stand off the picket line, base price will drop further.

The agreement focuses on, what it calls, “immediate benefits” for farmers, which involves a number of interventions for beef producers.

The immediate introduction of a new bonus of 8c/kg for steers and heifers aged between 30-36 months, which meet all non-age related existing in-spec criteria, and which up to now have not received any bonus;

An immediate increase of two thirds of the current in-spec for steers and heifers from 12c/kg to 20c/kg;

The introduction of a new in-spec bonus of 12c/kg for steers and heifers under-30 months in the categories of grade O- and fat score 4+ which currently does not qualify for any bonus;

The in-spec 70-day residency requirement will be reduced to 60 days on the last farm;

Bord Bia will develop a Beef Market Price Index Model based on three components – cattle price index, beef market price index (retail and wholesale) and an offal price indicator, which will be introduced the week commencing September 16;

An immediate scientific review of the Quality Payment Grid by Teagasc, the first stage of the review, a desk-top analysis of the pricing structure of the grid on the basis of meat yield/conformation, to be completed by the end of October;

The establishment of a Beef Market Taskforce. The following interventions have been agreed:

Additionally, strand two of the agreement, entitled “Strategic Structural Reforms”, sets out strategic measures which seek to address “structural imbalances” in the beef sector.