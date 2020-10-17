Residential holding on 157.8ac ‘never been leased or rented’ for sale by private treaty

Nicholas Dwayne Auctioneers and Valuers has brought to the market, for sale by private treaty, a circa 157.8ac residential holding with sheds and outbuildings.

The property is up for grabs in one or two lots, and is located at Coolroe, Mothel, Carrick on Suir, Co. Waterford.

The farm is centrally located being a short commute from Carrick on Suir (10 mins); Dungarvan (25 mins); Kilmacthomas (15 mins); Clonmel (25 mins); Waterford City (40 mins); and Cork City (80 mins).

‘Excellent heart’

The holding is in one block with good frontage onto the public road with the farmhouse and farmyard located centrally on the holding.

The land is laid out in 10 fields and is all well fenced and maintained. In keeping with modern farming practice, there is no waste.

Furthermore, the land is in excellent heart, according to the auctioneers, as it has “never been leased or rented and the vendor continues to work the entire holding”.

Advertisement

Although a beef rearing and fattening farm, it is is laid out perfectly to be transformed back to its original use as a dairy farm with a central roadway, requiring only a modern milking parlour to complete its transformation.

There are a range of sheds and outbuildings, including a large double garage; and a large, old milking. parlour. The yard has all handling facilities with accommodation for up to 200 cattle; while there is a mixture of slatted and straw bedded sheds and a 100 cubicles.

The silage pits are in place with a large slurry storage unit adjacent to the yard. There is also 1km of road frontage.

100 years old

The house is a traditional two-storey, stone-built residence, over 100 years old, with a large two-storey extension to the rear and single-storey new build to the side.