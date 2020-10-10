Post-auction report: Successful sale sees 33.3ac sold in the ‘Thoroughbred County’

Jordan Auctioneers successfully sold 33.3ac shortly after the auction on Friday, October 2, located at Mayfield, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare.

The property itself is currently in several divisions with access off two local roads, the entire is all in grass with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.

3 active parties

Before a small attendance bidding opened at €250,000 with three active parties up to €380,000, at which stage the property was withdrawn and after brief negotiations sold to the highest bidder for an undisclosed sum.

The entire and was described by auctioneer Clive Kavanagh as “ideal for a range of enterprises in addition to the possibility of obtaining planning permission to construct a residence or for some commercial development in the longer term”.

Choices aplenty

Also on the market are two choice plots of land, both located in Co. Kildare.

The first is circa 41ac at Crookstown Upper, Ballitore. The lands are located close to the villages of Ballitore and Grangecon.

This is good quality land comprising circa 41ac, of which 21ac is under stubble and the remainder in permanent pasture. It has a natural stream water supply and it is for sale by private treaty. Jordans is guiding €480,000 for the entire.

The second up for grabs is circa 7ac at Battlemount, Narraghmore. This property is near the village of Narraghmore and is convenient to the M9.