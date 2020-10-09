Arrabawn to lose major liquid milk contract

Arrabawn is set to lose a liquid milk contract with one of its major customers, AgriLand understands.

Industry sources have indicated to AgriLand that Arrabawn is imminently set to lose its Tesco milk supply contract.

It is believed that the contract in question is approximately nine million litres in supply per annum.

As of next week, Tesco will be supplied by Glanbia and Aurivo in the short term, to fill the shortfall.

When approached by AgriLand, a spokesperson for Arrabawn said: “Arrabawn does not comment on contracts with customers.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Glanbia said:

Glanbia Ireland does not comment on arrangements with individual customers, including pricing or contractual matters, which are commercially sensitive.

“Glanbia Ireland is a leading provider of market leading consumer dairy products and private label liquid milk from our network of family farms.”

A spokesperson for Aurivo was not available for comment.