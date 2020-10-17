NIFDA chairman lays out 3 ‘critical asks’ for post-Brexit support

Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) chairman Nick Whelan stressed the need for politicians to work with farmers and industry leaders among three “critical asks” as the body’s Annual Dinner.

Speaking at the event on Thursday (October 15), Whelan, who is also the group chief executive of Dale Farm, called on political leaders to urgently address the need for a capital support scheme for Northern Ireland food manufacturers.

He also used his address to reiterate the need for a dedicated food export marketing body for Northern Ireland.

This year’s event, which was held in partnership with HSBC UK, was broadcast remotely from Belfast’s Hilton Hotel and attended virtually by 120 industry leaders and political representatives.

Keynote speaker at this year’s event was ASDA chief executive Roger Burnley.

Speaking at the event, Nick Whelan said: “2020 has been a year like no other. As an industry, we have faced unique, unprecedented challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our food processors redesigned factories to ensure, where physically possible, social distancing was enabled and continuously reshape how we do things to improve the welfare of our employees.

“Put simply, our industry has demonstrated its critical importance and shown its ingenuity.

“At the same time, our industry is also facing the very real challenge of EU exit – which is 78 working days away.

“NIFDA has been working to get clarity on new arrangements and provide input. EU exit has the potential to be highly positive or negative for the Northern Ireland agri-food industry.

If it is to be a success – and if we are to recover from Covid-19 – the ability of the Industry to reshape and retool, to adapt to new market demands must not be curtailed.

3 ‘critical asks’

Whelan set out “three critical asks” of the Northern Ireland Executive.

“Firstly, we are the only nation in the UK today that currently does not have a processor capital grant,” he said.

“This is a competitive disadvantage in its starkest sense and magnifies the twin challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit.

Delivering a capital support scheme for Northern Ireland processors would drive innovation, productivity and win value-adding new business to our food and drink industry.

“Similarly, with an added value export marketing body, we can boost exports and turn our unique post-Brexit position into an opportunity for the industry.

“Northern Ireland food and drink is known for its innovation, quality and integrity in terms of animal welfare and sustainability. Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland already have such support structures and they are producing results.

We are not asking for special treatment – we are simply asking for a level playing field. With our competitors benefiting from capital grant support and dedicated export bodies, the industry here has had to work with two hands tied behind its back. This unfair situation cannot continue, and all we seek is fairness.

“More broadly, we need to see real collaboration between government and industry. NIFDA and the Ulster Farmers’ Union have established a new strategic partnership to re-engage with the Northern Ireland Executive.

“We call on ministers to work with farmers and processors and realise the immense opportunities that lie ahead for the industry.

“Despite the challenges we face at present, the industry remains strong. Agri-food is the largest part of the local economy, representing around 25% of all NI manufactured output and supporting some 100,000 jobs.