Assistant MD of ploughing association joins homelessness cause

The assistant managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), Anna Marie McHugh is joining the campaign to end homelessness by ‘sleeping out’ tonight, Friday October 16.

She is participating in the Focus Ireland ‘Shine a Light Night’ and created a fundraising page with a view to raising €2,500 for the charity.

“I’ve created this page because I want to do something worthwhile for Focus Ireland,” she said.

I am very conscious of the people that are living rough on the streets of our cities especially through the long Irish winters.

“All monies raised through this ‘Shine a Light’ campaign will make a huge difference. The more people that know about Focus Ireland, the greater their impact, so please also spread the word by sharing my page with your friends and family,” she said.

Anna Marie plans to sleep outside her office in Co. Laois tonight along with her son Saran, joining dozens of chief executives and managing directors from other businesses and organisations across the country who are doing the same individually.

Focus Ireland

According to the charity, 9,335 people are homeless in Ireland – 3,073 are children.

The Focus Ireland Family Homeless Action Team moved 80 families with 150 children out of homelessness since the start of the Covid-19 public health emergency.

Since the Covid-19 public health emergency, front line staff at Focus Ireland have had to adapt quickly to a 40% increase in demand for services.

The charity says this demand will continue to increase as the economic impact of the virus is felt.