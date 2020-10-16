It’s a keeper: What does the latest Kubota series bring to the table?

Kubota has introduced the new third-generation M7003 tractor series to the UK and Irish market.

The latest M7 models meet EU Stage V emission regulations, and “combine further refinements with enhanced functionality, and greater operator convenience”, according to the machinery giant.

New features across the range include Xpress restart, Multispeed steering, advanced LED lighting package, and Tractor Implement Management (TIM), Kubota product manager for agriculture Luke Sellwood says.

The M7003 series offers three models – M7133, M7153 and M7173. Power outputs from the four-cylinder engine remain unchanged at 130hp, 150hp and 170hp respectively, with a 20hp boost on the two lower powered models, and a 5hp boost for the flagship M7173.

Revised engine characteristics deliver a constant power band from 1,800 to 2,100rpm, while a constant torque level extends from 1200-1600rpm.

Full power is delivered at 1,900rpm, while maximum torque arrives at 1,500rpm, the Japanese headquartered manufacturer says.

EU Stage V emissions compliance is met through a combination of advanced diesel particulate filter (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR), allowing low-pressure EGR to be eliminated.

The DPF cleaning interval has been doubled from 3,000 to 6,000 hours, contributing to lower operating costs, the manufacturer notes.

Transmission options continue to include the stepless KVT and a powershift gearbox that uses six powershift speeds in five synchronised ranges.

The powershift transmission offers additional functionality, Kubota says, with the development of Xpress restart.

Activated by a switch, Xpress restart provides a brake-to-stop function, which avoids the need to depress the clutch pedal to stop the tractor. This feature suits repetitive start-stop tasks such as round baling, and loader work.

M7003 tractors also get a swap-valve function, allowing re-assignment of spool valves to suit operator preferences for fingertip or joystick control.

Up to six spools can be fitted, and the maximum hydraulic system flow rate is 110L/min with a load-sensing, variable displacement pump for M7153 and M7173 models.

The M7133 uses an 80L/min fixed displacement pump.

Rear lift capacity is 9.4t, and PTO choices include 540/540E and 1000/1000E.

In addition, all models are equipped with Multispeed steering control, which allows the operator to select the steering ratio to suit working speed and application, Kubota says.

Up front, the tractor’s linkage offers a 3.5t lift capacity, with the option of a 1000rpm front PTO.

Tractor options include automatic climate control, and electrically adjustable and heated mirrors.

Advances in precision farming technology include the integration of TIM – Tractor Implement Management.

Now with AEF certification on M7003 models, TIM is a bi-directional communication between tractor and implement through ISOBUS, that allows the implement to control tractor functionality on-demand, for example when round baling.