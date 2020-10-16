Carbery Group announces its price for September milk

Carbery Group has become the latest processor to announce its September milk price.

In a statement today, Friday, October 16, a spokesperson for the west Cork group said:

“Carbery has maintained its milk price for September.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for September of 32.4c/L, inclusive of VAT.

“This price is inclusive of 1cpl in support which continues to be paid from the Stability Fund.

“The price is exclusive of SCC or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops,” the Carbery Group representative concluded.

Kerry milk price

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, October 14, Kerry Group revealed its milk price, announcing a held figure for last month’s supplies.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the group said:

Our Kerry Group base price for September milk Supplies is 31c/L including VAT.

“Based on average September milk solids, the price return including vat and bonuses is 37.232c/L,” the spokesperson added.

Turning to the group’s latest forward pricing initiative, the Kerry Agribusiness Forward Price Scheme 17, the firm’s representative said:

“Kerry Agribusiness Forward Price Scheme 17 will be available to milk suppliers for online application today, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 2:00pm and will close at 2:00pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.”

In terms of the details, it was noted that the offer price is confirmed at 32c/L including VAT. This is the price, based on milk solids of 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat, that will be paid from March to October 2021, the group says.