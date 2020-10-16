EU ‘Green Week’ to take place virtually

Europe’s biggest yearly environmental event EU Green Week will take place this year in a fully virtual format from October 19 to 22.

It will focus on how biodiversity can contribute to society and the economy, and the role it can play in supporting and stimulating recovery in a post-pandemic world, bringing jobs and sustainable growth, in line with the European Green Deal.

This year’s Green Week will also act as a milestone on the path to the COP 15 Biodiversity Summit – scheduled for 2021 – where world leaders plan to adopt a 10-year action plan for biodiversity.

Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius said: “Nature is calling on us to halt biodiversity loss and reverse the damage we have been causing.

Now is the moment to create a more sustainable economy, one that doesn’t destroy our life support system, but protects, restores and heals it instead.

“I am convinced that even in these extraordinary circumstances this year’s Green Week will be another success story created by all actors involved,” he said.

During three days of more than 30 virtual sessions, the EU Green Week will focus on implementation of the European Green Deal and the EU Biodiversity Strategy that the European Commission adopted in May 2020.

In addition to an opening conference in Lisbon and the high-level conference in Brussels, more than 200 partner events are happening around the continent.

An opening session reflecting on the notion of a new beginning for nature and people, as Europe recovers and rebuilds after COVID-19;

The launch of the State of Nature Report;

The EU LIFE Awards, recognising the most innovative, inspirational and effective LIFE projects in the fields of nature protection, environment and climate action;

The Launch of the Knowledge Centre for Biodiversity;

A Youth Call for Action;

A closing that takes Europe forward on the road to the Kunming Summit. Some features of Green Week include:

The European Green Deal provides an action plan to boost the efficient use of resources by moving to a clean, circular economy and to restore biodiversity and cut pollution.