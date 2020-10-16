Appeal for info after trespasser punches landowner

An appeal for information has been made in relation to a trespasser who was discovered on farmland “punched” the landowner after being asked to leave.

The incident occurred in Chippenham, England, earlier this month.

In an appeal to the public for details on the matter, Chippenham Police said:

“Officers investigating an assault on farmland near Chippenham are appealing for information.

“At approximately 11:00am on October 3, a woman and her friend trespassed on private farmland in Luckington, wrongly believing there was a fox hunt in progress.

When the woman and her friend were asked to leave by the landowners, she refused. She then punched the landowner – a woman in her 40s – in the face, leaving her feeling extremely distressed.

“The suspect is described as white, aged in her mid 30s, of stocky build with short dark brown hair. She was wearing dark clothing with camouflage trousers.

“Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54200101135.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800-555-111,” the police statement concluded.

43 Scottish Blackface Hoggets Stolen In Derry

A sheep farmer in Co. Derry has had 43 of his flock of Blackface hoggets stolen in an overnight raid.

The owner of the flock Gerald Harkin said the theft occurred between 7:00pm on Wednesday, October 7, and 7:00am on Thursday, October 8, near Windyhill Road in Limavady.

According to the owner, there is distinct orange markings on both the head and neck of the stolen sheep.