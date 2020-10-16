Mix of sun and showers this weekend – Met Éireann

The coming weekend will be a mix of sunny spells and showers – but more persistent rain is expected by Sunday (October 18), according to Met Éireann.

Today will be largely dry with sunny spells and just isolated showers through the day. Highest temperatures of 11° to 13° are expected with light to moderate easterly winds.

Tonight will see showers become more frequent overnight in Ulster and north Leinster with a lot of clear weather elsewhere.

There’ll be mist thickening to fog by morning. Lowest temperatures will drop to 2° to 4° generally but no lower than 6° to 8° along south and east coasts.

Farming and field conditions

Mostly dry conditions are expected for daylight hours until Sunday, with the exception of a few showers. Cool temperatures and generally light to moderate winds will limit drying, however.

The best opportunities for spraying this week will be today and tomorrow with generally dry conditions and light winds forecast.

Regarding field conditions, soils are generally saturated with some poorly drained soils waterlogged. Soils will recover slightly over the next few days but, due to the cool temperatures, improvements will be small.

Soils will deteriorate again next week, with very unsettled weather predicted.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be mainly dry with the best of the sunshine in the southwest in the morning, Met Éireann says.

Cloud will build in the east and north with isolated showers there through the afternoon. Outbreaks of rain will develop on the southwest coast later.

Highest temperatures will reach 10° to 13° with moderate easterly winds, fresh at times in the west.

Tomorrow night outbreaks of rain in the southwest will extend inland and north through west Munster; however, most of the rest of the country will be dry with isolated showers.

Mist and fog will thicken in the midlands and north. Lowest temperatures of between 3° and 5° are expected in the north, and between 8° and 10° in the south. Light to moderate easterly winds will be fresh at times.

Outlook

Sunday will be rather cloudy with rain or showers at times, the national meteorological office says.

The rain will turn persistent later on Sunday, particularly along southern coastal counties. Temperatures will range between 11° and 13° during the afternoon and fall to between 8° and 11° overnight.

Winds will be light variable in direction on Sunday, becoming fresh southerly on eastern coasts.

There’ll be outbreaks of rain on Monday, heavy at times and widespread through the country.