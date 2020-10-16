Irish Hereford Society prepares to host its premier sale

The Irish Hereford Society will be hosting its annual premier sale this Saturday (October 17) in Tullamore Mart beginning at 1:00pm. The sale will consist of 38 pedigree Hereford bulls and 21 pedigree Hereford heifers.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the society has made the decision not to host its usual pre-sale show of animals. There will also be no washing of animals permitted on site prior to the sale.

This may come as another difficult hurdle for breeders to face, as they have also missed out on the showing of their quality pedigree animals during the summer showing period. This was due to the cancellation of agricultural shows around the country.

Commenting on the upcoming sale, the Irish Hereford Society’s breed development officer, Louise Callan, stated:

There are 38 top-quality bulls for sale this Saturday in Tullamore – all from well-known, top-quality blood lines. The majority are carrying at least 3-star ratings with most of them carrying 4 and 5-star ratings.

“There are also 21 top-quality heifers for sale and again the majority of those are rated 4 and 5-star, making them eligible for the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) scheme.”

Advertisement

Advice for Customers

When offering advice to buyers on the day, Louise mentioned: “All stock can be viewed in the mart from 11:30am onwards and the sale will begin at 1:00pm.

There is a maximum of 30 persons allowed around the sales ring, so we are urging spectators to view the sale online.

Online bidders who wish to purchase animals at the sale are being advised to contact the Tullamore Mart prior to sale commencement – this is to ensure that they are able to place their online bids.