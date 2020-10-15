European Farm to Fork conference gets underway

The European Commission’s two-day ‘Farm to Fork’ 2020 conference, which got underway today (Thursday October 15), is the first in what will be an annual gathering of European stakeholders willing to engage and help shape the EU’s policy towards sustainable food systems.

Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans, together with Commissioners Stella Kyriakides, in charge of Health and Food Safety, and Janusz Wojciechowski, in charge of Agriculture, opened the conference – Building sustainable food systems together.

Over 1,000 stakeholders across the food value chain, public authorities, international and civil society organisations and the public registered to join the debate.

The 2020 virtual conference coincides with World Food Day which takes place tomorrow, Friday October 16.

The commission wants participants to contribute to the implementation of the recently adopted Farm to Fork strategy for a fair, healthy and environmentally-friendly food system, which is at the heart of the European Green Deal.

The event also provides a forum for discussion on the challenges and opportunities linked to the transition to sustainable food systems, as well as on possible further areas of intervention.

European Green Deal

The EU aims to be climate neutral in 2050.

boost the efficient use of resources by moving to a clean, circular economy;

restore biodiversity and cut pollution. The European Green Deal provides an action plan to

The plan outlines investments needed and financing tools available. It explains how to ensure a just and inclusive transition.

The EU will provide financial support and technical assistance to help those that are most affected by the move towards the green economy.