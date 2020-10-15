Sale of cattle and sheep goes ahead this Saturday at Headford Mart

The sale of cattle and sheep is set to go ahead this Saturday (October 17) at Headford Mart.

Last Saturday’s sale was cancelled due to management and committee issues, rather than staffing issues, which were widely reported, according to a spokesperson for the mart.

This weekend’s sheep sale is set to kick off as normal at 10:00am, while the sale of cattle is set to start at 11:00am.

To take the “pressure off and support farmers in their attempts to sell their cattle”, a sale of weanlings is set to take place this Friday (October 16) at 5:30pm, for the next three weeks.

The spokesperson concluded by saying that strict guidelines and social distancing measures will be in place at both sales to ensure the safety of the mart’s customers.

Pedigree Angus Heifers set sale for Kazakhstan

A consignment of 295 pedigree Angus heifers have left this week for Kazakhstan.

Over the past three months, over 1,000 pedigree Angus heifers have been gathered and shipped by JH Livestock Exports Ltd to Kazakhstan.

According to the exporter, John Hallisey, this was the last shipment of cattle for this particular contract.

Earlier this summer, when the contract was secured, efforts began to source Angus heifers, weighing 250-350kg.

As of now, the Limerick-based company is on the lookout, again, for pedigree Angus heifers, as well as Hereford heifers – weighing 250-300kg.