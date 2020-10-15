Livestock slaughterings increase by 0.5% according to CSO

Livestock slaughterings in Ireland increased by 0.5% to 1.157 million tonnes in 2019, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The 2019 supply of meat in Ireland is estimated at 1.449 million tonnes, a decrease of 17,500 tonnes (-1.2%) on 2018.

Imports decreased in 2019 from 315,000t in 2018 to 292,000t, a decrease of 7.5%.

Meat exports decreased by 19,000t (-1.9%), down from 1.027 million tonnes in 2018 to 1.008 million tonnes in 2019.

Of the total available supply of meat, exports accounted for 1.008 million tonnes (69.6%) while the remaining 0.440 million tonnes were consumed domestically.

Gross indigenous production (GIP) i.e. livestock slaughterings plus live exports minus live imports, increased by 0.7%, from 1.205 million tonnes to 1.214 million tonnes.

Meat supply balance data

Beef and veal accounted for the largest percentage of live slaughterings in 2019, followed by pigmeat and poultry.

The figures for livestock slaughterings include those carried out at both meat establishments approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and slaughterhouses and meat plants approved by local authorities.

Advertisement

Poultry slaughtering figures are derived from data received from DAFM.

Estimates for domestic uses of beef and veal and sheep meat are provided by Bord Bia.

These include mainly human consumption both in households (retail) and services establishments such as restaurants and bars.

It is assumed that the amount of meat used for other purposes, such as animal feed and losses is negligible.

The total supply of meat consists of the meat available from livestock slaughterings and imports.

This supply may be used for exports, domestic uses or held in stock for future use.

Live exports and imports

Only exports of meat and meat products need to be accounted for as animals exported live do not constitute part of the supply.