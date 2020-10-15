Arrabawn milk batches recalled due to microbiological contamination

Arrabawn Co-op is recalling certain batches of milk that are potentially unsafe due to the presence of Enterobacteriaceae bacteria, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches, the authority notes.

According to the FSAI, Enterobacteriaceae are a group of bacteria, of which some can be harmful to humans.

The test for Enterobacteriaceae is used as an indicator of poor hygiene, process failure and/or post-processing contamination of heat processed foods. The test itself does not confirm the presence of harmful bacteria.

In relation to actions required, for inspectors, the authority said that principal environmental health officers (PEHOs) may be advised directly regarding checks to verify that the implicated batches are recalled from sale.

Meanwhile, for manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers, it was noted that retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

Caterers should not use the implicated batches, with a use-by date of October 26, 2020, which include the following brands: Arrabawn Fresh Milk 2L; Homefarm Fresh Milk 2L; Gala Fresh Milk 2L; Spar Fresh Milk 2L; Mace Fresh Milk 2L; and Clonbawn Fresh Milk 2L and 3L.

Meanwhile, Clonbawn Light Milk 1% Fat 1L and 3L, which is sold in Aldi supermarkets, with a use-by date of October 27, 2020, has also been recalled.

The products have the approval number IE 1438 EC, the authority notes.

Arrabawn loses Tesco milk contract

Last Friday, October 9, AgriLand reported that Arrabawn is losing a major liquid milk contract.

Industry sources have indicated to AgriLand that Arrabawn is losing its Tesco milk supply contract.

It is believed that the contract in question is approximately nine million litres in supply per annum.

As of this week, Tesco will be supplied by Glanbia and Aurivo in the short term, to fill the shortfall.