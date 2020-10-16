Planning permission sought for 62ha solar farm in Tuam

Planning permission is being sought for a solar farm to be developed in the Tuam area.

Tuam Energy Park Ltd has submitted an application to Galway County Council for a 10-year planning permission for the construction at a number of sites: Cloontoa; Rinkippeen; Cloonascragh; Barnacurragh; and Ballykeaghra.

The plan is for a 62.6ha solar farm comprising of photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted frames, 20 single-storey MV substations, three single-storey customer substations, boundary fencing and CCTV, with an operational lifespan of 30 years.

A decision is expected in November.

Kildare to become location for Ireland’s first commercial solar farm

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this month that Co. Kildare is to become the location for Ireland’s first commercial solar farm.

This follows success in the recent Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS) auction.

Two sites in Naas and Hortland have received planning permission after an application to Kildare County Council.

The solar farms will be built by BNRG Renewables, an Irish firm based in Co. Dublin. The development at Hortland will consist of a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic farm to generate renewable electricity on a 13.6ha site. The farm in Naas will have a total site area of 7.79ha.

Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport Eamon Ryan told AgriLand that this will be “very beneficial for the country in many ways”.

However, he said that who owns these developments and how they connect into the family farm structure he envisions for the future “is an issue”.

“I think community ownership is particularly well suited for solar in the field because the scale isn’t so huge and it is relatively low-risk and, [if] you can get a whole community to invest collectively, it allows people to get entry to it,” he explained, in an interview held at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

“For the next few auctions, we want 100 of those community-type projects all over the country and we’ll do everything we can to support it.

“We won’t say no to other developments because other developers are doing a good job but we want a much larger involvement of community organisations.

It has to be sensitively done. I think there’s a limit to how much wind we can get onshore; I think the really big development coming is in solar and in offshore wind.