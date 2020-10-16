Department announces mart measures for Level 4 counties

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has officially outlined the measures which livestock marts under Level 4 restrictions will be operating under.

In a statement, the department noted that, on Wednesday (October 14), the Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that Level 4 restrictive measures will apply to Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan, as of midnight last night (Thursday, October 15).

In response, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has directed that from midnight last night livestock marts in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan adjust their operations.

Sales rings may stay open, but 2m distancing must be enforced at the ring and throughout the premises of the mart;

Sellers must drop their livestock off and then leave the mart premises;

Where feasible, mart personnel should unload livestock, while sellers remain in their vehicles and hand passports to mart personnel;

Previewing of livestock at penside is not allowed;

Face coverings must be worn by both staff and visitors on marts premises. The adjusted arrangements are as follows:

Marts in the three affected counties wishing to use sales rings and auctions must submit a revised Covid-19 Level 4 standard operating procedure) to their Regional Veterinary Office for approval.

The department said that it has informed the livestock marts and the marts representative organisations of this requirement.