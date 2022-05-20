A residential farm comprising 55.23ac in Co. Wicklow has been sold for €830,000 following a recently held auction (Thursday, May 19).

The Fort, currently used for permanent pasture, is located on the edge of Rathdangan village in west Co. Wicklow.

Starting at €700,000, the property was placed on the market and sold for €830,000 after a number of bids, according to the selling agent.

This equals just over €15,000/ac, which selling agent Matthew Conry of REA Dawson in Co. Carlow described as a “fine price”.

The event, which took place yesterday at the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow, Co. Carlow, was well attended by about 40 people. Conry added that “good interest in the property” was anticipated.

Advertisement

Wicklow farm

The property is laid out in one block and divided into a number of fields, and includes a two-storey stone farmhouse which can be accessed by a short laneway with mature trees. Image source: REA Dawson

Several farm buildings are part of the extensive farmyard including a standalone slatted unit with accommodation for approximately 30 cattle; handling facilities; silage slab; and a machinery shed.

The two-storey farmhouse comprises a kitchen/dining area, a sitting room with a fireplace, a kitchenette, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

Conry, however, added that the farmhouse is in need of modernisation.