A compact residential farm in west Wicklow is expected to fetch €10,000-€12,000/ac when it is auctioned next month, according to the selling agent.

The Fort, which is currently in permanent pasture, can be found on the edge of Rathdangan village. Image Source: REA Dawson

The 55.23ac holding is located in a very scenic area with views of the Wicklow Mountains including Lugnaquilla.

The Lug, as it is commonly known, is the second highest mountain in Ireland and is popular with walkers and hikers seeking a challenging route.

Wicklow farm

Selling agent Matthew Conry of REA Dawson in Carlow told Agriland that there has already been interest in the “lovely compact farm”, which was only recently placed on the market.

The farm, in one block, is laid out in five “good-sized” fields.

“The lands are currently used for grass production and the farm has the benefit of good road frontage,” Conry said.

The property includes an array of farm buildings laid out in an extensive farmyard including a slatted unit with accommodation for around 30 cattle; handling facilities; silage slab; machinery shed and a four-span shed with double lean-to.

The two-storey stone farmhouse is accessed by a short laneway with mature trees.

Conry noted that the three-bedroom house is need of modernisation.



The farm will be sold by public auction on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow, Carlow.

Conry said that the “nice holding” could be expected to reach €650,000 to €700,000.