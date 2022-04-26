A 104ac residential farm with “some of the best land in Co. Kildare” has been sold at auction for €1.85 million.

Mill House, which is located in Kilgowan close to Kilcullen, was offered for sale with an overall guide price of €1.7 million.

The “superb farm” fronts onto the old Kilcullen to Castledermot road and would have been a recognisable landmark for many who travelled the route prior to the opening of the M9 motorway. Image Source: Daft.ie

The 104 acres of land, which is currently a combination of arable and grass, is all in one large block with extensive road frontage and several access points.

The farm is classified under the soils of Co. Kildare as primarily ‘Athy Series’ soils which are regarded as some of the best in the country, according to the selling agent, Jordan Auctioneers.

The holding also includes a traditional two-storey farmhouse described as being “in relatively good condition throughout”. Image Source: Daft.ie

The agent noted that the four-bedroom property would benefit from some upgrading and modernisation.

In the yard there are several old stone buildings, former mill house, hay barn, lean-tos and two stables.

Mill House had been offered for sale in several lots but in the end the entire holding was sold together at an auction at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge yesterday afternoon (April 25).

The were four parties actively bidding on the complete property and when the hammer fell the sale price was €1.85 million.

Paddy Jordan from Jordan Auctioneers told Agriland that he was pleased with the outcome of the “well-attended” auction.

He said that the “well-minded farm” would have been coveted in the area.

It is understood that the winning bidder was a local farmer who plans to keep the holding in tillage and grass.