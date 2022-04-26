Members of rural communities in Ireland are being invited to express their security and safety concerns at an event for National Community Engagement Day tomorrow (April 27).

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and An Garda Síochána have partnered with the National Safety Forum to improve awareness of the concerns and security issues those in rural areas face on a daily basis.

300 different events will take place across the country to mark the day, which has not been held since 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. More than 800 rural communities from across the country will be involved, as representatives meet with their local Gardaí to discuss safety in these areas, crime prevention and security.

IFA president Tim Cullinan will attend an event at Fingal Farm alongside the Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne and assistant commissioner Paula Hilman from the Roads Policing and Community Engagement unit of An Garda Síochána.

Speaking about the day, Hilman said it will provide a great opportunity for people from all of Ireland’s communities to meet with local Gardaí and express how they feel:

“Engagement, partnership and problem solving with local communities is essential to our mission of keeping people safe.

“Members of An Garda Síochána will use this as an opportunity to meet informally with local communities, listen to their concerns, discuss ways to work collaboratively to reduce crime and the fear of it,” Hilman said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, IFA deputy president and co-chair of the National Rural Safety Forum Brian Rushe, will attend an event at O’Loughlin’s farm in Monasterevin, Co. Kildare. Rushe said working together to protect the people at risk in rural communities is crucial, and tomorrow is the perfect platform to do so.