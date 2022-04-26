Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced details of a “major” seminar on the Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) Enforcement Authority.

The seminar is entitled ‘Ensuring Fair Trading in the Agri-Food Supply Chain’ and is being held by the department’s Backweston Campus, Celbridge, Co. Kildare on Thursday, May 5.

The seminar, which is being held in-person and which will also be live streamed, marks the first anniversary of the signing of the Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) Regulations by the minister.

At the seminar, the department’s UTP Enforcement Authority will outline the “work it has undertaken since establishment” and will highlight to buyers and suppliers of agri-food products their respective obligations and rights under the regulations.

The seminar will also communicate the main findings of the recent UTP surveys where primary producers and supplier businesses were asked about unfair trading practice-related issues they face within the food supply chain.

Minister McConalogue commented: “This will be a very exciting and informative seminar and it is one that I am delighted to speak at. It represents a great opportunity for the Enforcement Authority to highlight the activities and initiatives it has undertaken since its establishment to promote compliance with the UTP Regulations.

“I also look forward to hearing about the findings of the recent UTP surveys which will provide insights into supplier views and concerns on trading practices in the food supply chain.”

From this Thursday (April 28), all supply agreements will come under the Unfair Trading Practices Regulations and must be fully compliant from that date.

“I am excited to be able to share the work we are doing in the area and, equally, I am looking forward to seeing the establishment of the Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri Food Supply Chain later this year,” Minister McConalogue added.

He will reflect on the “past year’s developments” at the seminar as well as the transition to the new Office for Fairness and Transparency. The minister will also participate in a ‘questions and answers’ session at the event.