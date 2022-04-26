Spring lamb prices topped €180/head at Athenry Mart yesterday (Monday, April 25) where 34 lots were on offer.

However, this only occurred on one occasion, with prices for those well-fleshed lambs only breaking the €170/head mark on half a dozen occasions.

Also at the mart’s weekly sheep sale, hoggets sold up to €170/head, while cull ewes made up to €240/head.

Prices

Prices for lambs in excess of 46kg sold from just over €161/head and sold up to €175/head, in general, with one pen of 51.5kg spring lambs making up to €180/head.

42-45kg spring lambs traded from €145/head up to €162/head, in general, with one pen of 45.5kg lambs breaking this mark and making €171/head.

Lambs weighing 40-41kg made from €130/head up to €155/head.

Just under 30 lots of hoggets were on offer at Athenry Mart, with prices for 50-65kg hoggets ranging from €160/head up to €170/head.

Hoggets less than 50kg were few and far between on the day.

Prices for ewes weighing 100kg or more sold for €200-240/head, while ewes weighing 85-95kg traded from €168/head up to €194/head.

Ewes weighing 75-84kg made from €138/head up to €166/head, and ewes in the 65-74kg weight bracket made from just over €100/head up to €154/head.